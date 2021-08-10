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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08 - 10
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10 views • August 10, 2021
Remember the Truth? I know for a fact you on the left do not because you are changing Gods laws as I speak and that means that you think they have been changed, when in fact they have not.
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