2023 02 05 John Haller Prophecy Update “Trial Balloons”

We are being tested. Not just by China, but by the establishment to see how fast and how far they can push us into doing things that we, deep down, know are simply wrong. The recent incursion into American airspace is just one example of how compromised we are on so many fronts. Our schools are compromised, our workplaces are compromised and sadly, even our churches are straying away from Biblical truths.

But to quote John, what should we expect the end times to look like?

It's only going to get worse from here...but keep looking up. Your redemption draws near.