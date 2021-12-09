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Media Need To Stop Lying About Violent Crime
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40 views • December 09, 2021
Everyone in America knows what is happening.
Cities are more dangerous than they’ve been in decades.
Elites are protecting criminals over citizens.
Violent criminals are terrorizing our communities.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285876182001
Cities are more dangerous than they’ve been in decades.
Elites are protecting criminals over citizens.
Violent criminals are terrorizing our communities.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285876182001
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