Wagner Evacuating Civilians - Showing the "missing" of AFU - More from Artyomovsk area including Interviews with Wagner Assault Units

RIA Fan report from recently liberated Yagodnoye and Stupki, North of Artyomovsk. (Ukrainian side claims they still control these areas, you know, the usual)
Wagner evacuating civilians, showing the “missing” of AFU and more from Artyomovsk area including interviews with Wagner assault units.
