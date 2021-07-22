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Planetary Bombshell: Director of Covid-19 Vaccine Program Says Pzifer Injection Erases Immune System – FULL SHOW 7/21/21
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712 views • July 22, 2021
Top scientist & Canadian PM announce plan for every person to be forcibly injected 10 times a year! If you don't want to be a slave, then spread the word and share this link!
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