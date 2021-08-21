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August 23rd is the 25th Anniversary of Bin Laden Declaring War on America: Is the Next 9/11 Storm Upon Us?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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80 views • August 21, 2021
As I was researching this video and connecting dots to the date of August 23rd I was surprised to see that the date of August 23rd, 1996 was the initial date that Osama bin Laden 'Declared War on America' and then five years later we had '9/11'. Now as we come up to the 25th Anniversary of bin Laden's declaration and the Chaos in Afghanistan with the Taliban back in control the question that must be asked is: Are we prepared for another '9/11' style massive attack on American soil?

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#AfghanistanWar

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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