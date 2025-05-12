⚠️ Elite PSYCHOPATHS: Testimonies expose chilling crimes by UK special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan

🇬🇧🪖British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.

Allegations implicate both the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS).

🔍Their crimes included:

🟠Cold-blooded executions of unarmed men, and even children, shot while handcuffed.

🟠Killings during night raids, with civilians murdered in their sleep.

🟠Cover-ups, with weapons planted on bodies, and the restraints removed to fake self-defense.

🟠Execution of detainees as "standard operating procedure,” with junior soldiers ordered to kill by higher-ups.

🟠Finishing off the wounded.

💬 "They'd search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them," before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and "planting a pistol" by the body, one eyewitness said.

🙉 Ignored warnings:

Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.

@SputnikInt