⚠️ Elite PSYCHOPATHS: Testimonies expose chilling crimes by UK special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan
🇬🇧🪖British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.
Allegations implicate both the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS).
🔍Their crimes included:
🟠Cold-blooded executions of unarmed men, and even children, shot while handcuffed.
🟠Killings during night raids, with civilians murdered in their sleep.
🟠Cover-ups, with weapons planted on bodies, and the restraints removed to fake self-defense.
🟠Execution of detainees as "standard operating procedure,” with junior soldiers ordered to kill by higher-ups.
🟠Finishing off the wounded.
💬 "They'd search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them," before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and "planting a pistol" by the body, one eyewitness said.
🙉 Ignored warnings:
Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.
