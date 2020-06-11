Doctor Says Vaccine Deadlier Than Swine Flu & Won't Give it to His Kids(2009)

Here is the real scoop on the vaccine! We have a doctor finally breaking the silence and speaking out against the pharmaceutical cabal to tell you the truth about the poison vaccine. Thimerosal (mercury) is 100% linked to autism in children and just happens to be in this and every other vaccine made! Ask yourself why there are no autistic Amish kids out there. They don't take vaccines!

He didn't even mention squalene which is the cause of Gulf War Syndrome, fibromyalgia, and a host of other chronic pain and neurological disorders. Squalene just so happens to be the adjuvant in this H1N1 vaccine.



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