BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

249 – The Cult of Jesus with David Carrico - 12-18-2016
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
1332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 22 hours ago

249 – The Cult of Jesus with David Carrico - 12-18-2016

Description Updated December 2025

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio

FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico
Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"


AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found" Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc. Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.

• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&si=1ZNlmwga96mxVFZT

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

Throne Room Prayer - https://www.fojcradio.com/throne-room-prayer/

• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/

  PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/


CONTACT INFORMATION:

David & Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P.O. Box 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone - 812-836-2288

www.fojcradio.com

24/7 FOJC Internet Radio

"Where the Truth in God's Word is Found"


Keywords
godjesussatanspiritualityprophecyreligionrapturechild abusenystvsexdeviljesuitsfreemasonryrepentnephilimdidincestlucifertranslationsdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricoparousiampdbeastiality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia&#8217;s embargo over Gaza war

South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war

Belle Carter
California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

Willow Tohi
Syrian migrant threatens nightclub in Germany with AK-47 after being turned away

Syrian migrant threatens nightclub in Germany with AK-47 after being turned away

Ramon Tomey
Climate science under scrutiny: Study challenges validity of global temperature metrics

Climate science under scrutiny: Study challenges validity of global temperature metrics

Belle Carter
House panel has begun to expose the dark underbelly of the U.S. organ procurement industry

House panel has begun to expose the dark underbelly of the U.S. organ procurement industry

Lance D Johnson
A new kind of national security threat: Surrogacy and the making of American-born dynasties

A new kind of national security threat: Surrogacy and the making of American-born dynasties

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy