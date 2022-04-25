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ANONYMOUS... A CALL FOR DAYSTARS TO RISE !!!
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31 views • April 25, 2022
Calling on all the Daystars to rise and show the world fathers love
Question what they teach you, and what they have taught you
and compare it to the very words of Christ
dont rely on a person to teach you what was ment in the bible instead allow the Holy Spirit to teach you instead
The Comforter will show you what was meant and will teach you
Then ask yourself why what they teach you dont line up with what Christ says
It just takes a little common sense people to see the light pointing to the Truth
Find me here and on others platforms as I point to where they placed their deciet over the Truth
THE BEARDED STAR ⭐
Question what they teach you, and what they have taught you
and compare it to the very words of Christ
dont rely on a person to teach you what was ment in the bible instead allow the Holy Spirit to teach you instead
The Comforter will show you what was meant and will teach you
Then ask yourself why what they teach you dont line up with what Christ says
It just takes a little common sense people to see the light pointing to the Truth
Find me here and on others platforms as I point to where they placed their deciet over the Truth
THE BEARDED STAR ⭐
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