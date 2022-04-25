ANONYMOUS... A CALL FOR DAYSTARS TO RISE !!!

Calling on all the Daystars to rise and show the world fathers love



Question what they teach you, and what they have taught you

and compare it to the very words of Christ

dont rely on a person to teach you what was ment in the bible instead allow the Holy Spirit to teach you instead

The Comforter will show you what was meant and will teach you

Then ask yourself why what they teach you dont line up with what Christ says

It just takes a little common sense people to see the light pointing to the Truth

Find me here and on others platforms as I point to where they placed their deciet over the Truth



THE BEARDED STAR ⭐