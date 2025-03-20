Trump vs. Judicial Activism: Relocating the Bureaucratic Resistance

President Donald Trump, in his relentless pursuit of a leaner, more efficient federal government, faces a formidable obstacle: the insidious tandem of judicial activism and anti-DOGE Democrat politicians. These forces, cloaked in sanctimonious rhetoric about "protecting workers" and "preserving institutions," are hell-bent on thwarting his agenda to downsize bloated government agencies and eliminate redundant federal jobs, not to mention fraud and graft.





The federal courts, increasingly a playground for partisan tyrants masquerading as impartial arbiters, have repeatedly overstepped their constitutional bounds to block Trump’s efforts. But Trump, more of a shrewd tactician than the far–Left suspects, has a card up his sleeve: the power to transfer non-compliant and shielded federal workers to the most undesirable corners of the country, effectively forcing them to quit. This strategy, while ruthless, could be the key to dismantling the entrenched bureaucracy and restoring accountability to a government long overrun by unelected busybodies...





