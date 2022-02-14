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EPIC Speech Corporal Bulford Resigns as PM Trudeau's Personal Security
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92 views • February 14, 2022
All military, police must obey the law, as well as all Canadians, and the law is the Constitution of Canada, and Our Freedoms and Rights. To obey an unlawful order is in effect to disobey the law and punishable by law. Stand up and protect our country as you swore to do.
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