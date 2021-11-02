Full Statement: Lt. Col. Theresa Long Warns Against COVID "Vaccine" Mandates

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(November 2, 2021) Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, US Army, issues a dire warning that the U.S. Military may well be completely decimated unless the COVID "vaccine" mandates are immediately stopped! Her statement was given at Senator Ron Johnson's: "Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries."
Full Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates: https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries