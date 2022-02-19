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1st Black owned business has A.I machines deliverFood& Canadian Police arrest protest 4 weapons.VR
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53 views • February 19, 2022
And Facebook Meta creepy news.SIDENOTE . Sadly i did not get to talk about the Boxabl tiny homes movable freaky scary insane World Economic for it of Clause Swab agenda 2030 you will own nothing, and you will like it news didn't have time for it sorry guys.i'll leave a link to that article story below peace guys!
Story sources:https://www.morningbrew.com/retail/stories/2022/01/24/first-black-owned-autonomous-grocery-store-in-the-us-opens-in-atlanta
https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/black-owned-business-guide-ncna1258948
https://www.businessinsider.com/canadian-police-arrested-people-with-weapons-ammunition-freedom-convoy-2022-2
https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/commentary/canadian-truckers-freedom-convoy-ottawa-20220213.html
Boxabl tiny movable homes i didn't get time to read and rant and get angry about: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/01/reinvent-affordable-housing-post-covid19-world-habitat-for-humanity/
Story sources:https://www.morningbrew.com/retail/stories/2022/01/24/first-black-owned-autonomous-grocery-store-in-the-us-opens-in-atlanta
https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/black-owned-business-guide-ncna1258948
https://www.businessinsider.com/canadian-police-arrested-people-with-weapons-ammunition-freedom-convoy-2022-2
https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/commentary/canadian-truckers-freedom-convoy-ottawa-20220213.html
Boxabl tiny movable homes i didn't get time to read and rant and get angry about: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/01/reinvent-affordable-housing-post-covid19-world-habitat-for-humanity/
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