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Primer - Humanity's Fight Against the Elites" - Sat Feb 6 2021
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70 views • February 06, 2021
An introduction to learning and fighting against the global elite's who have declared war on humanity - THIS IS NO EXAGGERATION!!
More to follow......
Watch this! Has to do with Agenda 21 & now 2030
The Green Takeover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n83TCR33vaE&;t=4s
More to follow......
Watch this! Has to do with Agenda 21 & now 2030
The Green Takeover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n83TCR33vaE&;t=4s
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