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Prophecy, Forest, trees, Fire and living waters
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72 views • October 02, 2021
Prophetic word, given September the 16th 2021, very late, almost midnight at 23:53
This word is very symbolic speaking about the forest and the trees.
Yet is is fairly clear this points to people
Some trees are rotten, some are planted by the streams of water.
Some will burn, others can never burn.
The Living waters of Yeshua will flow out of the belly, when we obey and speak His word.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-16-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your own video I have footages exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you are looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
This word is very symbolic speaking about the forest and the trees.
Yet is is fairly clear this points to people
Some trees are rotten, some are planted by the streams of water.
Some will burn, others can never burn.
The Living waters of Yeshua will flow out of the belly, when we obey and speak His word.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-16-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your own video I have footages exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you are looking for more/other stuff go over the referal and start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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