Telemedicine

The book which I have discussed in this video is called 'Physical Control of the Mind' by Dr Jose M.R. Delgado, which was published in 1945. The link to a youtube video called 'Your Will is Being Paralysed' is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roOFQTOETsc&list=TLPQMjEwNTIwMjMTqq9yz_3GCA&index=4

