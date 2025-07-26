BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MEDIUMSHIP – Violeta – a Catholic Nun Being Angry About How False Teachings and Beliefs Impacted Her Whole Life, Shame, Unworthiness, Fear and Complete Suppression
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
16 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/v3eVk2NokG4

20250601 1300 DT Cirencester, UK


Cut:

00m46s - 37m30s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************


“IT’S YOUR GRIEF THAT IS GOING TO HEAL YOU, NOT YOUR ANGER.”

@ 11m52s


“YOUR EMOTIONS ARE YOUR POWER OF THE SOUL. THE POWER OF YOUR SOUL ARE YOUR EMOTIONS. AND SUPPRESSING THOSE EMOTIONS IS SUPPRESSING YOUR TRUE SELF.”

@ 15m23s


“GOD HONORS YOUR HONESTY.”

@ 19m02s


“GRIEF IS A RELIEVING PROCESS WHERE YOU COME OUT OF IT FEELING LIKE YOU CAN BREATHE AGAIN, LIKE YOU ARE FREE AND PEACEFUL AND SERENE.”

@ 21m40s


“YOU COULD BE ANGRY BUT NOT SIN.”

22m56s


Keywords
mediumshipstoicindoctrinatedcatholic faithsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingangry with godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenesuppressed by religionoppressive false beliefsashamed and unworthyscared to crywhat god feels about meabused by religionabused in the name of godcatholic nun lifesuppressed femininity
