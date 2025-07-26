MEDIUMSHIP – Violeta – a Catholic Nun Being Angry About How False Teachings and Beliefs Impacted Her Whole Life, Shame, Unworthiness, Fear and Complete Suppression

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/v3eVk2NokG4

20250601 1300 DT Cirencester, UK





Cut:

00m46s - 37m30s





DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com





Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************





“IT’S YOUR GRIEF THAT IS GOING TO HEAL YOU, NOT YOUR ANGER.”

@ 11m52s





“YOUR EMOTIONS ARE YOUR POWER OF THE SOUL. THE POWER OF YOUR SOUL ARE YOUR EMOTIONS. AND SUPPRESSING THOSE EMOTIONS IS SUPPRESSING YOUR TRUE SELF.”

@ 15m23s





“GOD HONORS YOUR HONESTY.”

@ 19m02s





“GRIEF IS A RELIEVING PROCESS WHERE YOU COME OUT OF IT FEELING LIKE YOU CAN BREATHE AGAIN, LIKE YOU ARE FREE AND PEACEFUL AND SERENE.”

@ 21m40s





“YOU COULD BE ANGRY BUT NOT SIN.”

22m56s



