Justin Trudeau's Sinclair - Merovingian Bloodline - Rose Line

I was very shocked to find so much information showing that Justin Trudeau's Bloodline was instrumental in creating Freemasonry in Scotland along with being heavily involved with the Knight's Templar. The Rosslyn Chapel was built by Justin's relatives and holds most of these clues. I also explored how he's related to the Royals of Scotland, England, and France.

My Backup BitChute Channel so you will be allowed to post this on Social Media (since FB bans Brighteon unfortunately). https://www.bitchute.com/video/qrwhJp1QGILK/