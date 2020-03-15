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Medical Martial Law - USA made 1918 spanish flu
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267 views • March 15, 2020
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
(History of USA Manufactured Pandemics [1918 Spanish flu])
Corbett Report Episode 086 – Medical Martial Law
Video 21 min. Long
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/ep086.mp4
https://youtu.be/xW2oHhN3heo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xW2oHhN3heo
MP3 - Audio 1 hour long (full details / historical evidence)
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp3/episode086_medical_martial_law.mp3
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
(History of USA Manufactured Pandemics [1918 Spanish flu])
Corbett Report Episode 086 – Medical Martial Law
Video 21 min. Long
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/ep086.mp4
https://youtu.be/xW2oHhN3heo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xW2oHhN3heo
MP3 - Audio 1 hour long (full details / historical evidence)
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp3/episode086_medical_martial_law.mp3
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