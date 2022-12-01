Total Football (1995, Mega Drive)

Total Football is a sports game developed and published by British company Domark. It was only released in Europe and Australia. The game also came out for Amiga. A SNES version was planned, but cancelled.

Total Football is, unsurprisingly, a football game. It uses an isometric perspective similar to Fifa Soccer or International Superstar Soccer Deluxe. You can play an exhibition game, a league, a cup (only knockout rounds) or a World Cup (group phase, then knockout rounds), but the game only features national teams. There are no individual player names, you can only choose the formation of your team before game and during half-time.