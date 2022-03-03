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Wed March 2nd 22 SonicLife LumenPhoton PureWater Dr Greg Ford MD MI Russia Ukraine USA EU Prophecy and Predictions
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52 views • March 03, 2022
Wed March 2nd 22 SonicLife LumenPhoton PureWater Dr Greg Ford MD MI Russia Ukraine USA EU Prophecy and Predictions BioLabs in Ukraine 2014 US State Dept Takeover of Ukraine Nukes on Russian Borders Violation of Family Woke in Russian Protection of Family and Orthodox Christianity
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