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High Watch Easter Sunday 4/12/2020.
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40 views • April 05, 2020
In this video, I am just trying to make you aware of possible plans for Easter April 12. I can't say anything will happen but want you to have the information. When you look at Trump's Rally podium, https://images.app.goo.gl/TSbNwpqx3dynj6HQA it always says Text "Trump" to 88022. This could possibly be showing us that the 88thday of 2022 is when they make their final move. So March 29th 3/29/2022 or August 8th 8/8/2022 may be a much bigger event to come. There is a ton of 923/239/329 predictive programming so I want to expose every possible event I can. The lions gate portal is in alignment on 8/8 and there is a reference to it in the esoteric Back To The Future movie.
Regarding the "Plandemic" please let me know if you know people that are sick or not. There is so much information out there. Nobody has it, some have it but the numbers are way off. It's 5G. It's them just getting rid of the elderly without death panels. Q followers say they are getting rid of the pedo elite. This is Blind 11 2.0 to take them into their NWO beast system.
As watchmen, we dig, we expose, we share because we don't want you to be caught off guard. Please stop putting your faith in the government god. Only Yeshua Jesus can save you! He will remove all fear from your life if you place all your trust in him! Stay blessed!
Regarding the "Plandemic" please let me know if you know people that are sick or not. There is so much information out there. Nobody has it, some have it but the numbers are way off. It's 5G. It's them just getting rid of the elderly without death panels. Q followers say they are getting rid of the pedo elite. This is Blind 11 2.0 to take them into their NWO beast system.
As watchmen, we dig, we expose, we share because we don't want you to be caught off guard. Please stop putting your faith in the government god. Only Yeshua Jesus can save you! He will remove all fear from your life if you place all your trust in him! Stay blessed!
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