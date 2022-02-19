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Dems Keep Failing America
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32 views • February 19, 2022
Mask Hysteria
* This doesn’t have anything to do with science and data any more.
* The left lost their minds over masks.
* They are addicted to mandates; and just can’t quit.
* America is ready to move on.
* Dems want to keep the mask on forever.
* Think for yourself — and they can’t control you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298101503001
* This doesn’t have anything to do with science and data any more.
* The left lost their minds over masks.
* They are addicted to mandates; and just can’t quit.
* America is ready to move on.
* Dems want to keep the mask on forever.
* Think for yourself — and they can’t control you.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298101503001
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