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You May Be Intelligent But Stupid or Ignorant But Ignorance Is Excusable & Curable
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60 views • February 03, 2021
A BGB reproduction of a video by Johnny Bigger compiled and narrated by Dr. Rashid Buttar.
When it comes to the truth, you can be intelligent, but stupid. You can also be ignorant, but that's curable - if you have an open mind and research things you didn't know about previously. If you listen to both sides of the Covid-19 narrative, your open mind and intelligence will naturally lead you to the truth.
In this film Dr. Buttar helps you to conquer fear, which has been planted in your mind by governments and the mainstream media. The opposite to fear is love - not courage. Dr. Buttar explains this in the video.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
When it comes to the truth, you can be intelligent, but stupid. You can also be ignorant, but that's curable - if you have an open mind and research things you didn't know about previously. If you listen to both sides of the Covid-19 narrative, your open mind and intelligence will naturally lead you to the truth.
In this film Dr. Buttar helps you to conquer fear, which has been planted in your mind by governments and the mainstream media. The opposite to fear is love - not courage. Dr. Buttar explains this in the video.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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