Iran firmly opposes any imposed peace — Khamenei

Publishes wartime speech vowing 'SEVERE PUNISHMENT' to the 'Zionist enemy'

'US entering this war is 100% to its detriment'

According to The New York Times, citing three Iranian sources, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has selected three clerics as potential successors in case of assassination.

Sources claim Khamenei is currently sheltering in a bunker, communicating with military commanders via a trusted aide, and deliberately delaying electronic transmissions to avoid detection.

He has also reportedly appointed replacements within the military chain of command to ensure continuity if top officials are targeted.

Putin 'repeatedly informed Israel there's no evidence Iran is seeking nuclear weapons' — Sky News Arabia interview

'Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes & we're ready to support it'