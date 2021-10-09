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Senator Johnson: ITS NOT FDA Approved they tricked us... + Its 100% unconst to mandate the Vax DUhhhh.... Send this to your normies
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532 views • October 09, 2021
They are using word games to trick us into putting it in our body because it doesn’t matter what happens as long as we get the shot in our body
On bitchute here
@disclosurehub
On bitchute here
@disclosurehub
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