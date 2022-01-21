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CHARLES LIEBER: ΤΟ ΕΝΕΣΙΜΟ ΝΕΥΡΩΝΙΚΟ ΔΙΚΤΥΟ
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314 views • January 21, 2022
Ο CHARLES LIEBER είναι ένας χημικός του HARWARD που είναι ειδικός στη βιοσυμβατή νανοτεχνολογία, συνελήφθη τον Ιανουάριο του 2020 επειδή δούλευε ΜΥΣΤΙΚΑ για την ΚΙΝΕΖΙΚΗ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗ. Κοιτάξτε τι πέτυχε για το PENTAGON / DARPA και στη συνέχεια για το ΚΙΝΕΖΙΚΟ ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΚΟΜΜΑ, ενώ εργαζόταν στο WUHAN.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3Ilay6h
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3Ilay6h
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