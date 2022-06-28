DRUIDS / AZTECS & MODERN PAGANISM

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Modern human sacrifice I.e. Abortion, homo sex, sodomy, pedophilia are ancient practices throughout man's history before Christianity. As Christians we must hate sin with a holy hatred. Do not even entertain the thought that parental consent or two consenting adults make it OK to abuse the children or practice sodomy.Just as sure as the LORD GOD destroyed Sodom & Gomorrah, he will destroy every Nation that allows these abominations.
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62ba3b180dc3e84a799b6a37