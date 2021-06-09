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MARTY'S MOTHER MURDERED BY BIG PHARMA "VACCINE"
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60 views • June 09, 2021
Marty Logan's mother was vaccinated against Covid on February 16. The day after she died. Marty explains how Moderna's vaccine killed his mother in a video posted on YouTube.
He says the coroners didn't want to do an autopsy and wanted to write off the coronavirus death. The original death certificate states that his mother died of "heart failure". Marty had an autopsy done, and what came out? There was no heart failure at all. There was no heart attack. No hub. Not an aneurysm. "Thank God we had an autopsy performed."
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
SOME ADDITIONAL VIDEOS THROUGHOUT HERE earlier videos https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FXIrsQIig5mC/
He says the coroners didn't want to do an autopsy and wanted to write off the coronavirus death. The original death certificate states that his mother died of "heart failure". Marty had an autopsy done, and what came out? There was no heart failure at all. There was no heart attack. No hub. Not an aneurysm. "Thank God we had an autopsy performed."
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
SOME ADDITIONAL VIDEOS THROUGHOUT HERE earlier videos https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FXIrsQIig5mC/
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