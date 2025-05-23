❗️"Any foreigner who came to fight Russians on the side of Nazis should be dead"

"Akhmat" Commander Apty Alaudinov issues a warning to all foreign mercenaries - they will not be offered a chance to surrender.

@AussieCossack

Adding:

The air defense forces have destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russia, including 24 over the Moscow Region, since 20:00 on May 22, the Defense Ministry said.

Adding: About creating a buffer zone discussed by Putin yesterday:

The "buffer zone" will cover Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Chernigov, Kharkov and Sumy regions

This was stated by State Duma deputy and member of the Defense Committee Viktor Sobolev.