President Trump speech on affordability at the McDonald's Impact Summit https://www.youtube.com/live/3uW6ELC4x3Y?si=q5l3KVRwMN61SFLQ



A soft celeste introduces the main melody, soon complemented by graceful, sweeping strings, A subtle upright bass and brushed drums provide gentle swing, enhancing an intimate atmosphere that swells to cinematic grandeur, The velvet baritone vocal is calm, poised, and emotionally rich





🍟 The Golden Arches & The Golden Age 🇺🇸 (Verse 1) (Tempo: Upbeat, Major Key) I was the fry cook once, you know, just thirty minutes on the clock, Now I stand here before you all, upon this very famous rock. The heart and soul of McDonald’s, the golden arches shining bright, You feed seventy million meals a day, and everything is right. From construction worker’s coffee, to a trucker’s late-night stop, You’re carrying on the mantra, the demand for perfection at the top. One in eight Americans, beneath your light does start, The road to the American dream, right there in the small business heart. (Chorus) (Tempo increases, more powerful and brassy) It’s the golden age of America, we’re doing better than before, With $17 trillion invested, and soon we’ll hit much more. The factories are returning, the tariffs paved the way, We took a mess and fixed it up, now we’re crushing it today! The prices are coming down fast, Joe Biden’s hikes are gone, We’re drilling, baby, drilling, till we see the perfect dawn. So grab your Big Mac and your shake, affordability is the prize, The greatest economy in history, before your very eyes! (Verse 2) They were laughing at us worldwide, treated us like we were slow, Now they respect us again, watch our economy grow. Wages are rising fast, the best pace in sixty years, We lifted 600,000 off food stamps, dispelling all the fears. We rebuilt the greatest military, with equipment that can’t be seen, Like the gorgeous B2 bombers, flying stealth, amazing, mean. Twenty-two years of practice, for a single, perfect strike, Took out nuclear capability, a mission that was unlike... Anything before, the pilots were perfect specimens you see, They love the job, they love the fight, they brought back victory! (Chorus) (Tempo increases, more powerful and brassy) It’s the golden age of America, we’re doing better than before, With $17 trillion invested, and soon we’ll hit much more. The factories are returning, the tariffs paved the way, We took a mess and fixed it up, now we’re crushing it today! The prices are coming down fast, Joe Biden’s hikes are gone, We’re drilling, baby, drilling, till we see the perfect dawn. So grab your Big Mac and your shake, affordability is the prize, The greatest economy in history, before your very eyes! (Bridge) (Slightly slower, more dramatic) From an egg crisis that was bad, to a price that’s down by eighty-six, We know exactly what to do, we know all the political tricks. We changed the Gulf of Mexico, to the Gulf of America now, Prestige for our great country, we made it work somehow. I’m doing this damn thing for nothing, because it’s an honor to be here, With the franchisees, the true warriors, dispelling all the fear. (Chorus) (Full power, rousing) It’s the golden age of America, we’re doing better than before, With $17 trillion invested, and soon we’ll hit much more. The factories are returning, the tariffs paved the way, We took a mess and fixed it up, now we’re crushing it today! The prices are coming down fast, Joe Biden’s hikes are gone, We’re drilling, baby, drilling, till we see the perfect dawn. So grab your Big Mac and your shake, affordability is the prize, The greatest economy in history, before your very eyes! (Outro) (Music fades with a final flourish) You’re richer, stronger, happier, that’s the deal that I pursue. And that best Coca-Cola in America... that’s all thanks to you! (Spoken: Congratulations!)