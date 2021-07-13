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Memed-Out Mondays #2 The Hypocrisy is Overwhelming & Orwellian
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30 views • July 13, 2021
Another edition of the rona roulette random meme surfing.. i got hundreds of these photos and been saving them for projects & videos, but in the mean time, it doesn't hurt to let off some thoughts about them and share it with others.. The objective for us is freedom, individual sovereignty, empowerment, knowledge, enlightenment, empowerment and aligning to objective Truth, Morality & Natural Law
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