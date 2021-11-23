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German Princess warns Catholics to not make same mistake as Germans who failed to fight the Nazis
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30 views • November 23, 2021
German Princess Gloria of Thurn-und-Taxis is warning Catholics to not commit the same moral cowardice that she says Germans were accused of who failed to stand up to the Nazis. "We grew up with this accusation that nobody did anything against the Nazis." Gloria pledged early in her life that she would always be able to tell her children and grandchildren that she fought against those who want to destroy the Catholic Church, while others stood by watching it "going into shambles." Gloria met with LifeSite's Jim Hale on her recent American tour with Cardinal Gerhard Müller, and she had some strong criticism of Pope Francis for his anti-traditionalist, anti-American agenda.
"Today we live in a time where the Pope thinks he can appease the Emperor by showing he can be compatible with what they want. That's an illusion. We know this in Germany because the Church also tried this strategy in Nazi time and it didn't work. They all landed in concentration camps."
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"Today we live in a time where the Pope thinks he can appease the Emperor by showing he can be compatible with what they want. That's an illusion. We know this in Germany because the Church also tried this strategy in Nazi time and it didn't work. They all landed in concentration camps."
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_German_Princess_112321
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_German_Princess_112321
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
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