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Elon Musk + Telsa LEAVING California; Implosion as Leftists Demand "Safety" + Their POWER Respected
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276 views • January 22, 2021
Why would some Elon Musk stay in California after assembly woman Lorena Gonzalez tell him to f*ck off? Leaving California the Implosion Speeds up as Leftists Demand "Safety" + Their POWER Respected. Fortunately there are options, businesses and people can go to states who value individuals and rights more.
Pandemic and Corona are being used as an excuse to usurp more power.
#ElonMusk #LorenaGonzalez #LeavingCalifornia
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Pandemic and Corona are being used as an excuse to usurp more power.
#ElonMusk #LorenaGonzalez #LeavingCalifornia
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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