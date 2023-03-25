FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:7-9; Isaiah 40:31, Sabbath 20230325

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:7-9; Isaiah 40:31, Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230325

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

My Glorious Father, Your Covenant through Prophet Isaiah assures me that when I obey, place my faith in the Blood-Bought Atonement of Christ, and wait on You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,

40 You will renew my strength; I shall mount up with wings like eagles, I shall run and not be weary, I shall walk and not faint.

7 I shall go from strength to strength; and appear before You, Heavenly Father in Zion.

8 O my Merciful JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, please hear my prayer; give ear, O GOD of Jacob! Selah

9 O JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, behold my SHIELD, and look upon the face of Your anointed Saint.

Thank You Merciful Father for blessing me with Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Power. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 84:7-9; Isaiah 40:31, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

* * * *



