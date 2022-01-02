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The Benefits of Urotherapy ~ Dr. Group Interviews Steven Williams
Dr. Edward Group
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2100 views • January 02, 2022
Dr. Group interviews “Urine Aid” Film Director, Steven Williams. As an 8-time Award-Winning Director and Documentarian, Steven explores topics of self-healing and thought-provoking human observations.

In this interview, they discuss:
- The benefits of Urotherapy
- Steven’s story and his failed route within allopathic medicine
- How pharmaceuticals affect the body during urotherapy
- Shocking moments that were not included in his film
- Interviewees in the documentary and their experience with urotherapy
- Why this work is censored, slammed, and suppressed

Explore Steven’s work and film:
http://www.urineaid.com/

The film is an upcoming bonus of Dr. Group’s Urotherapy course (stay tuned for this addition, as a member, you can access it any time) -https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...

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The Global Healing Institute - Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community

Member Benefits:

By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.

https://globalhealinginstitute.org/

–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:

Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.

Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.

Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.

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Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤

Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup

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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Keywords
life coachdepressioninspirationalhow to detoxdetoxholistic healthanxietywellnesscleansingchronic fatiguesecrets to healthroot causeacneurine therapyself healingdr groupsteven williamshormonal imbalancehow to cleansehealing journeymotivational videosurotherapysecrets of healthurine aid
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