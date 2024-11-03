Encoded messages found in art. Oracle Reading.

November 2, 2024 post



Sharing encoded messages in a painting as well as an oracle reading recorded in September 2024.





The cards reveal a message about light being born from the darkness of humanity. It encourages us to remember that even when we face tough to swallow events that we have the power to move toward inspirations and practices that spark us to cultivate something different.





Will humanity choose to face life shifting events with grace, inner wisdom, and discernment? Will we collectively choose to use what we learn to calibrate to a more harmonized reality? Will we grow and allow our light to shine?

-A