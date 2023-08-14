AI May Fulfill Biblical Prophecy and Cause Strong Delusion in The Last Days - Paul Begley

No one knows the time or the hour that Jesus Christ will triumphantly return to Earth, but Paul Begley is confident it will be soon. Paul is a pastor and the host of Paul Begley Prophecy, where he discusses the signs and scriptural clues surrounding these chaotic end times. He talks about AI's technological possibility to explain a few of the prophecies in Revelation, such as when the wicked Beast opens his mouth and speaks. Paul additionally highlights how AI is taking over media and information tributaries. He also points out how the Bible predicts in 2 Thessalonians that in the last days, a “strong delusion” will come over the people that will cause them to trust the Antichrist.







You can’t stop the prophecy, but you can open the eyes of the blind by sharing the good news of the Gospel





We live in an age of disinformation and misinformation and must use wisdom and discernment to rise above deception





Pastors should prepare their flock to endure the turbulent events of what’s to come during these end times





Paul believes that the world is in the midnight hour before Christ’s return







