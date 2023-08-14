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AI May Fulfill Biblical Prophecy and Cause Strong Delusion in The Last Days - Paul Begley
Counter Culture Mom
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75 views • August 14, 2023

No one knows the time or the hour that Jesus Christ will triumphantly return to Earth, but Paul Begley is confident it will be soon. Paul is a pastor and the host of Paul Begley Prophecy, where he discusses the signs and scriptural clues surrounding these chaotic end times. He talks about AI's technological possibility to explain a few of the prophecies in Revelation, such as when the wicked Beast opens his mouth and speaks. Paul additionally highlights how AI is taking over media and information tributaries. He also points out how the Bible predicts in 2 Thessalonians that in the last days, a “strong delusion” will come over the people that will cause them to trust the Antichrist.



TAKEAWAYS


You can’t stop the prophecy, but you can open the eyes of the blind by sharing the good news of the Gospel


We live in an age of disinformation and misinformation and must use wisdom and discernment to rise above deception


Pastors should prepare their flock to endure the turbulent events of what’s to come during these end times


Paul believes that the world is in the midnight hour before Christ’s return



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

AI Jesus Article: https://bit.ly/43cnDZH

‘The Giant’ Statue: https://bit.ly/3YumNa8

New Apocalypse Watch 2.0: https://newapocalypsewatch.com/

Pre-order Revelation 911 Book: https://amzn.to/45n2RrU

Lands of the Bible Cruise Registration: https://bit.ly/46VS5dO

Lands of the Bible Cruise Brochure: https://bit.ly/3Y2cdGV

Investors Eyeing Insect Protein: https://bit.ly/3DWgfHT

Teacher Encourages Students to Eat Insects: https://bit.ly/3OT2G2d

Nicole Kidman Eats Bugs: https://bit.ly/3s87tnp

Utah Teacher Tells Kids to Eat Bugs: https://bit.ly/47waNc2


🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL BEGLEY

Website: https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.com/

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/pastorbegley

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@paulbegley34


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Keywords
paul begleyaiartificial intelligencescripturebeasttechnologicalbiblical prophecytina griffincounter culture mom show
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