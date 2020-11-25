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55) Cell phones, Smoking, DDT, Asbestos, etc
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147 views • November 25, 2020
Cell phones, Smoking, DDT, Asbestos, etc | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 09/09/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bceBmQ3fp2s
NOTICE:
The industry never said these products were safe, governments and intergovernmental agencies said it.
PRESS RELEASE: The Russian National Committee on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection Will Issue Report Calling for Caution Based on 50 Years of EMF Research
https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/rncnrp-report/
RUSSIE : dangers du téléphone portable et du Wi-fi - le Pr Yuri Grigoriev alerte les femmes enceintes et les enfants - 2012
https://www.robindestoits.org/RUSSIE-dangers-du-telephone-portable-et-du-Wi-fi-le-Pr-Yuri-Grigoriev-alerte-les-femmes-enceintes-et-les-enfants-2012_a1748.html
NOTICE:
The industry never said these products were safe, governments and intergovernmental agencies said it.
PRESS RELEASE: The Russian National Committee on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection Will Issue Report Calling for Caution Based on 50 Years of EMF Research
https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/rncnrp-report/
RUSSIE : dangers du téléphone portable et du Wi-fi - le Pr Yuri Grigoriev alerte les femmes enceintes et les enfants - 2012
https://www.robindestoits.org/RUSSIE-dangers-du-telephone-portable-et-du-Wi-fi-le-Pr-Yuri-Grigoriev-alerte-les-femmes-enceintes-et-les-enfants-2012_a1748.html
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