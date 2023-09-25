The Laodecian Church Part Two

9-24-2023
The Laodecian Church Revelation 3:14-18
Intro: Laodicea was 45 miles southeast of
Philadelphia and 90 miles east of Ephesus. It was a wealthy city with thriving
banks, a textile industry, and a medical school. The city was also known for
its sparse water supply. All of these characteristics are played upon in
Christ’s message to the church in our text today. 15–18.
References to Christ as the Amen (meaning “The True One”), the Faithful and True Witness, and the Beginning (meaning “The First Place” or “The Ruler”) of God’s creation indicate that the lethargic Laodicean church (vv. 15–18) should pay close attention to His words. This church is alive and well today and just as lethargic perhaps more so.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.