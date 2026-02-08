FSB extradition of perpetrator of the murder attempt on General Alekseev

The FSB has published a video of the extradition of the perpetrator of the murder attempt on General Alekseev

Russian citizen Korbа was extradited from the UAE to Moscow.

Footage of the delivery to Moscow from the UAE of person who tried to assassinate General Alekseev.

The perpetrator, held citizenship of both Russia and Ukraine.

Izvestia source says that the person who attempted the murder of General Alekseev has been detained by the special services.

The killer who shot at General Alekseev, Lyubomir Korba, came to Moscow at the end of 2025 on a mission from Ukrainian special services to carry out a terrorist attack, the Investigative Committee reported.

He was born in the Ternopol region of the Ukrainian SSR. After the assassination attempt, he fled to the UAE, where he was arrested and brought to Moscow.

The killer fired from a Makarov pistol with a silencer, and there were only three bullets in the magazine, which he used up.

He was assisted in the attempt on the general by accomplices - Viktor Vasin, who was arrested in the Moscow region, and Zinaida Serebryakova, who fled to Ukraine.

Adding: As of February 8, 2026, Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, the deputy head of Russia's GRU military intelligence, is in a stable condition and expected to recover after being shot multiple times on February 6 in Moscow.

On General Alekseev’s condition via @sashakots

General Alekseev’s wife thanks everyone for their words of support and apologizes that she is unable to reply to those who are writing and calling her using her old contact details. For completely objective reasons, she is currently without her usual means of communication — and without her normal way of life.

General Alekseev is conscious and able to speak, although his injuries are, of course, serious. Two bullets struck his abdominal area, and one hit his leg. Contrary to earlier reports, there were no gunshot wounds to the chest. But things could have been much worse. The hitman was clearly not prepared to face resistance.

Apparently, as a graduate of the Ryazan Airborne School, he immediately understood what was happening. In the narrow elevator lobby, he closed in on the attacker at once and prevented him from raising the gun to head level. The wound to his leg most likely indicates that Stepanovich grabbed the arm holding the weapon. He even managed to strike the assassin. This quick reaction saved the general’s life. In addition, his wife applied a tourniquet to his leg and covered the wounds with whatever was at hand.

As soon as she is able, she will respond to everyone who has written to her. But that opportunity may not come soon.