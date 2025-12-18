431 - Prof SETAREH SADEQI - US Sanctions Rhetoric on Iran and Venezuela

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
presents
Freedom International Livestream
Dec 18, 2025- Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Prof SETAREH SADEQI
Topic: US Sanctions Rhetoric on Iran and Venezuela
Bio:
Dr. Setareh Sadeqi serves as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of World Studies, where she focuses on Global studies with particular interest in Iran-U.S. relations and media narratives. She enjoys contributing to public discourse as co-host of the *Twice Told Tales Podcast*, where she and her colleague explore geopolitical issues affecting Iran. Dr. Sadeqi has had the opportunity to participate in several international conferences as both a researcher and moderator, and she remains committed to fostering thoughtful dialogue about Iran’s place in global affairs through her academic work and public engagements.
Special Guest Host/s:
Dr Reza John Vedadi
Warren Monty Quesnell
Grace Asagra, RN MA
