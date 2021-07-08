GEORGE BUSH FUNERAL WHEN THEY ALL GOT A NOTE THAT SAID ‘THEY KNOW EVERYTHING. I’M SORRY’

They all got a note in the folder that said that ‘THEY KNOW EVERYTHING. I’M SORRY’. This surprised and sacred many of them and you can see it clearly in this video from back then on Dec 07, 2018.

I couldn’t get this nagging feeling to go away about the notes which some had received as GHWB funeral. What could have been written on them? This was a quick note which could be read within a couple seconds, and it scared them. Only time will tell how this pans out folks.



More attendees received the strange envelope in the Bush funeral brochure, after Hillary Clinton opened her program brochure at George H.W. Bush’s funeral; an envelope fell into her lap. Some others seem to receive a similar envelope too. It appears former Vice President Joe Biden ALSO received a similar looking envelope. Karen Pence ALSO received the envelope.



GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?

WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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