Throwback: Vaccines hoax exposed nearly half a century ago - pediatrician, Robert S. Mendelsohn,1985 on The Phil Donahue Show

THROWBACK: Vaccines hoax exposed nearly half a century ago

💬 "American doctors will argue that the reason why polio disappeared in this country was because of the vaccine. But then why did it disappear in Europe in the 1940s and the 1950s without mass vaccination?" US pediatrician Robert S. Mendelsohn said back in 1985.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has also been linked to early introduction of vaccines with live viruses, Mendelsohn added.

Recommendation: if one had any degenerative neurologic conditions later in life, a careful review of vaccination history can give answers.

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