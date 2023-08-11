Fresno, CA CCP Bio Lab | Clare Lopez (TPC #1,322)

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Clare Lopez and she served in the CIA for 20 years.
Defendtheborder.org
https://ccnationalsecurity.org/ - Citizens Commission on National Security - successor to CC on Benghazi
https://www.theunitedwest.org/ - The United West - when you get a "security" warning, just ignore it & override it - Big Tech censors...
https://americantruthproject.org/ - The American Truth Project - this is the one if they text "LOPEZ" to "88202", they will get all my ATP info/links
https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez - @ClareMLopez
https://www.facebook.com/clare.lopez.54 - Clare Lopez
On Telegram at Lopez Liberty
Follow her twitter: https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Her writing: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/06/citizen-patriots-are-fighting-back-clare-m-lopez/
Her website: https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/author/imp_clarem_lopez/
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