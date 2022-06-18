US Mercenary Andy Huynh Captured Near Kharkov, Told Why He Went to Fight in Ukraine. 061722

US mercenary Andy Huynh, "Win" captured near Kharkov, told why he went to fight in Ukraine

“Initially, when the conflict started, on February 24, I saw a lot of news ... Again, now I believe that this was propaganda from the West - not only America, but the West as a whole.

[Western media] said Russian forces were indiscriminately killing civilians. During my travels, I have not observed this, ”he told rt.com correspondent Roman Kosarev.

The mercenary also said that the Russian army treats prisoners humanely: “When we needed water, they gave it to us. We were immobilized (because they tied us up so that we would not run away), and they themselves, so that we would not be cold, adjusted our blankets.”