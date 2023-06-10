It's An Orangy Sky

Declare A Climate Emergency?

* Arson-driven “wildfires” are being used as the catalyst for a Canadian FEMA.

* During the most catastrophic forest fires in Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being sidelined.

* The gubment is blaming ‘climate change’ while letting Canada burn.

* Other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed.

* The massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago.

* Over 90% of wildfires are caused by humans — and many of them are intentional i.e. arson.

* Satellite imagery shows most of southeast Quebec going up in flames simultaneously, which demonstrates a highly-coordinated attack.

* Problem-Reaction-Solution: now Canada’s gubment is creating a special national disaster response agency.





Reese Reports | 10 June 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6484962c492826dd9d5092d1

