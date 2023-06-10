It's An Orangy Sky

Declare A Climate Emergency?
* Arson-driven “wildfires” are being used as the catalyst for a Canadian FEMA.
* During the most catastrophic forest fires in Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being sidelined.
* The gubment is blaming ‘climate change’ while letting Canada burn.
* Other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed.
* The massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago.
* Over 90% of wildfires are caused by humans — and many of them are intentional i.e. arson.
* Satellite imagery shows most of southeast Quebec going up in flames simultaneously, which demonstrates a highly-coordinated attack.
* Problem-Reaction-Solution: now Canada’s gubment is creating a special national disaster response agency.
Reese Reports | 10 June 2023
