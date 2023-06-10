Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's An Orangy Sky
90 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Declare A Climate Emergency?

* Arson-driven “wildfires” are being used as the catalyst for a Canadian FEMA.

* During the most catastrophic forest fires in Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being sidelined.

* The gubment is blaming ‘climate change’ while letting Canada burn.

* Other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed.

* The massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago.

* Over 90% of wildfires are caused by humans — and many of them are intentional i.e. arson.

* Satellite imagery shows most of southeast Quebec going up in flames simultaneously, which demonstrates a highly-coordinated attack.

* Problem-Reaction-Solution: now Canada’s gubment is creating a special national disaster response agency.


Reese Reports | 10 June 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6484962c492826dd9d5092d1

Keywords
false flagevilactivismnew world orderglobalismtyrannyarsoninside jobleftismgreg reeseideologyradicalismextremismforest firescorched earthmanufactured crisisgreat resetcoordinated attackmalevolenceammonium nitrateenvironmental terrorismclimate terrorismeco-terrorism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket