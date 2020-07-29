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Nana's Secret Angel Network Wants To Reach The Globe!
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6 views • July 29, 2020
Nana's Secret was founded by Cecilia Sivertson, out of a need to ease her epilepsy symptoms and arthritis pain. In 2013. Cecilia tried cannabis in desperation, after her prescription epilepsy medications left her with tremors, pain, and cloudy thinking that made life difficult. Amazed at the immediate and lasting results she experienced, Cecilia began sharing her own infused beverages, creams, and tinctures with others and the rest is history. Today Nana's Secret is set to relaunch with a full line of non-intoxicating products containing CBD. THC infused products will hit the market as soon as state laws permit, and in the meantime Nana has become one of the most recognizable personalities in the Cannabis industry.
💗 Help Nana's Angel Network Reach The Globe!
💗 Help Nana's Angel Network Reach The Globe!
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