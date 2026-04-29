Compliance Isn't Safety. It's Surrender.

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American Independence was built on the understanding that compliance with arbitrary power isn’t safety - or peace - it’s surrender. On this episode, it’s the foundation of the revolution: Laws made outside the limits of the constitution aren’t law at all. And they should be treated that way too.
Path to Liberty: April 29, 2026